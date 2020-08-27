Large dog fosters needed in Austin following Hurricane Laura

Calling all dog lovers! The Austin Humane Society has an urgent need for large dog fosters. Earlier this week, AHS took in more than 250 animals in response to Hurricane Laura.

Those interested can sign up to foster on the website. Once your information is received, the team at AHS will reach out with additional instructions.

In addition to the dogs and cats that were brought in between Sunday and Tuesday evening, AHS is also sheltering approximately 15 animals owned by Hurricane Laura evacuees who are taking shelter in Austin.

Those animals will remain at AHS until they can be reunited with their owners.

Those interested in donating can view items of need listed on the Austin Humane Society's Amazon Wish List. You can also donate directly to the Austin Humane Society on their website or adopt one of the animals.

Right now, adoption fees are just $20 for any animal, regardless of age.

More than 3,000 evacuees traveled to Austin for shelter as Hurricane Laura headed towards the Gulf Coast. When Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast three years ago, Austin took in about 850 evacuees.

Evacuees are encouraged to call 2-11 or Austin 3-1-1 (512-974-2000) for assistance in finding the closest shelter. You can also get more information on the City of Austin's website.