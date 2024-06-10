Largest Buc-ee's ever opens in Luling

The City of Luling celebrated the grand opening of the largest Buc-ee's ever, on Monday.

The opening kicked off with a ribbon cutting for the new Buc-ee's in Luling. It is located on 10070 IH-10 W.

"Literally there's no other place like it. Disney? Forget that. This is the place to be," said Sienna Guerra from San Antonio.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Office Of The Governor, 6/10/24

The new facility is 75,000 square feet with 120 gas pumps, making it the largest convenience store in the world. It beat the previous largest, which was a Buc-ee's in Tennessee.

"It didn't occur to me that when we built the biggest store in Tennessee just how unhappy some of my fellow Texans would get with that, so we quickly had to do something to solve that," said Beaver Alpin, founder.

Governor Greg Abbott also made an appearance in Luling, handing over a proclamation from the State of Texas to honor the store's grand opening.