Largest and tallest climbing gym in the Southwest opens in North Austin

Mesa Rim Climbing Center, the Southwest's largest and tallest climbing gym, opened in North Austin on Tuesday, March 7.

The new climbing gym features 55-foot-tall climbing walls, rope climbing and bouldering terrain across its roughly 50,000 square feet facility.

This is Mesa Rim's sixth location nationwide, and the company's first location in Texas.

The facility will host climbing, yoga, and fitness classes for people of all abilities and skill levels.

It will also feature a yoga studio, cardio equipment, dedicated weight-lifting and climbing training spaces, a sauna, and spa-quality locker rooms.

According to a press release, Mesa Rim prides itself on being an inclusive space where people of all backgrounds and physical abilities can come together in pursuit of a transformative climbing, yoga, and fitness experiences.