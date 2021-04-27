Largo PD: Double-murder suspect broke into home, stabbed victims with ‘sharpest kitchen knife he could find’

article

The arrest report for a 19-year-old suspect revealed the steps he took Monday to violently murder two women in their Largo home apparently at random, according to police.

Detectives said Sage Gayle Curry admitted to following one of the two female victims during the early-morning hours to her home in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue NW. He then climbed into the house through a bedroom window.

They said Curry confessed to stabbing both victims "multiple times with the sharpest kitchen knife he could find."

According to the affidavit, he stabbed one of the victims "for unknown reasons" while she was sleeping on the couch and rolled her off the furniture to make the stabbing look like an accident.

That woke up the second victim, who tried to come to the first victim's defense. She was able to injure Curry before he stabbed her to death as well.

READ: Man whose severed head was found in South St. Pete identified

Advertisement

Curry then headed back outside and asked a neighbor for help with his own injury.

Police didn’t shed light a possible motive, calling it only a "random act with no known relationship between the victims and the arrested," though they are still investigating.

The victims' identities have not been released by police.

Curry remains in jail on two counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

