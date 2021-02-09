Expand / Collapse search

Gregory Ulrich identified as suspect in Buffalo, Minnesota shooting, police say

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 9
article

67-year-old Gregory Ulrich was identified by law enforcement as the suspect in a shooting that injured five in Buffalo, Minn. Tuesday. (Wright County Jail)

BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement identified 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich as the suspect in a shooting that injured four people and killed another Tuesday morning in Buffalo, Minn.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, the Wright County Sheriff said the man acted alone and was described as "disturbed with anti-government sentiments."

Ulrich is in custody and is known to local police from prior calls dating back to 2003.

Law enforcement sheds light on shooting at Allina health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota

Law enforcement officials said the suspect in the shooting, 67-year-old Greg Ulrich, is known to police.

In the news conference, officials said the attack on the Allina Health clinic may have been targeted at someone at the facility, but investigators would not elaborate further.

Improvised explosive devices were found at the scene and elsewhere in the city.

Ulrich was staying at a Super 8 hotel in Buffalo, which was evacuated following the incident. A large police presence remained at the hotel into the afternoon Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene as well as the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

Neighbors describe suspect involved in health clinic shooting in Buffalo, Minnesota

Neighbors describe Greg Ulrich, the suspect involved in the shooting at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

Get the FOX 9 News App to stay connected and get alerts for daily and breaking news in Minnesota. Already have the app? Check to make sure you are using the latest version. Download the app for Android or Apple