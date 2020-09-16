'LAW-tería' virtual game night being held to benefit legal aid in TX

The Hispanic Issues Section of the State Bar of Texas is hosting a virtual game night featuring a version of the popular game Lotería.

The “LAW-tería” game night is benefitting the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid efforts throughout Texas. It takes place tonight (9/16) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the proceeds raised supporting legal aid organizations that are serving those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who would like to participate are encouraged to donate to enter the game and they will receive a “LAW-tería” card via email.

Although there are no prizes for winning, the event will feature some door prizes and intermission entertainment.

If you'd like to sign up to participate and donate you can go here.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation, created by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1984, is the largest state-based funding source for the provision of civil legal aid in Texas. The organization is committed to the vision that all Texans will have equal access to justice, regardless of their income.

The Foundation administers a variety of funding sources, which are earmarked to assist nonprofit organizations in providing legal aid to more than 150,000 Texas families each year. For more information, you can go to www.tajf.org.

