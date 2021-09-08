Lawsuit filed to block election bill after Abbott signs it into law

Senate Bill 1 is officially on the books as of Tuesday, September 7. Governor Greg Abbott said the law will uphold the integrity of elections in Texas.

"It does make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. It does also however, make sure it is harder for people to cheat at the ballot box in Texas," the governor said.

Abbott said the bill creates uniform voting hours and enhances transparency by allowing poll watchers inside the polling locations, to name a few provisions.

"Another issue this law addresses is ballot harvesting. It makes ballot harvesting a third-degree felony," said Abbott.

Another thing the law does is eliminate drive-through voting, something critics have said is a form of suppression.

"We caravanned to the polls, particularly to a location where Harris County was offering drive-through voting, where some of our members who were immunosuppressed and could not necessarily be around a lot of other people, could actually participate in the electoral process," said Zeph Capo, president of Texas American Federation of Teachers.

The AFT is one of a group of civil rights groups, suing the state, in an attempt to block the law. Capo said this bill disenfranchises many voters, especially people of color.

"We don't have a voter fraud problem, we have a voter participation problem and I think this is more about ensuring the electorate stays the same. This is a red herring, this voter fraud, it’s the big lie that we've consistently heard," he said.

Capo said adding poll watchers is only going to add fuel and tension to the voting process.

"There is a deep concern about the level of power that this law is putting into the hands of the electorate to look over the shoulders of their neighbors," said Capo.

Is it voter suppression or is it voter integrity? A judge will be left to decide.

"You hear the democrats say it's tough to vote in Texas, that's just a lie," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

