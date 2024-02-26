Layken Stokes: Police find missing girl after she left school

article

The Taylor Police Department has found a missing 8-year-old girl.

Police said they were looking for 8-year-old Layken Stokes. She was last seen leaving Naomi Pasemann Elementary School in Taylor around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Originally, Layken left the school without permission and was last seen by school staff near the intersection of Mallard and North Dr. wearing a leopard print dress.

Police said Layken was later found safe and was returned to her parents.

According to Williamson County officials, an AMBER Alert was issued for Layken earlier this month. She was later found safe.