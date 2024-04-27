Austin weather: Large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible overnight

Image 1 of 2 ▼

We have a chance for severe weather overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

A line of storms looks to move into the western portion of our viewing area (around Mason, Junction, and Brady) starting around 3 a.m.

This line of strong storms will move east through the overnight hours into morning.

Storms look to arrive near Austin, San Marcos, Georgetown around 7 a.m.

The system will be east near Bastrop and Giddings around 8 to 9 a.m.

The main threat with these storms is that they could bring tornadoes, very large hail (up to 2-3 inches possible), and strong winds (60-80 mph).

Please stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow and make sure you have a way to receive any warnings in case they do get issued.

Once the afternoon arrives, the line of storms will be past us, but there will still be a possibility for isolated storms and possibly an isolated severe storm.

