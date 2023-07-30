LBJ High School football team adapts practices to extreme heat

Football fans are counting down the days for Friday night football to return.

Coaches are preparing to bring their players back on the field.

"Things like making sure we hydrate ourselves, so you'll see guys walking around with empty milk jugs basically filled with water," said LBJ High School head football coach Joseph Rauls.

The summer heat is not going anywhere for a while. Rauls says they will be cautious with the outside temperatures and give their players more breaks when needed.

"Things we try to do is make sure that anything we can get done inside that we get inside, and so basically we're not exposed to the elements of outside," he said.

And when they do have to step on the field, they will be prepared.

"Once we step outside, making sure that we have out stations where we have water available, we even set up tents and A/C units outside to basically keep our players cool," Rauls said.

TEXAS HEAT WAVE

To beat the heat, Coach Rauls says they'll start practice earlier in the day.

"We'll start basically with our workouts at 8:45 am, and we'll actually go out to the field and practice at 10 o'clock," he said.

Coach Rauls says the team will be ready for their first game on August 24.

"Make sure our student athletes get acclimated to the heat, so basically the week before we return to school, we're going to move our practices to the evening," said Rauls.