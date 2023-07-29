Austin residents stay active outside despite streak of triple-digit temperatures

Austin is nearing the record for the longest streak of triple-digit heat days.

Residents are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and taking breaks from the heat as needed, while others are still enjoying outdoor activities.

"It's hot there is no doubt, but it's been hot for a while, and especially this summer it has been real hot," said pickleball player Thomas Solomon.

Temperatures have peaked above 100 degrees in Austin, forcing residents into pools and cooling centers.

Solomon and his pickle ball teammates cope with the heat on the courts.

"At the very least come prepared, like bring a towel, ice chest, put it on your neck, you know, like get some ice on it, and take breaks between each game," Solomon said. "When it's regular temperatures out you can just play like back-to-back to back , but here it's good with these temperatures to play a game, break a game."

The teams battling the blaze, and each other, are prepared for the heat wave set to last through next week.

"I hydrate probably the day before to actually prepare, and use a lot of electrolytes," said pickleball player Rachelle Platis.

"Just drink a bunch of water, keep hydrated, and when you feel your body starting to shut down you've got to stop," Solomon said.

CENTRAL TEXAS HEAT WAVE

The CDC recommends staying indoors during the hottest hours of the day and scheduling outdoor activities in the mornings or evenings to avoid heat-related illnesses.

"I love playing pickle ball. I will play in the cold or the heat," Platis said. "I do prefer the heat though, so I don't mind being sweaty and bearing the heat."

"We will still be here every Saturday, every Sunday," said pickleball player Ari Johary. "We are still going to be out here, whether it is 101, 104, 108, it doesn't matter."

According to the CDC, it is best wear lightweight clothing, stay hydrated and pace yourself while performing outdoors activities in the heat.