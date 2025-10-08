Leander ISD reinstates dozens of books after being removed from classrooms

The Brief Dozens of books are allowed to be used in classrooms again throughout Leander ISD About 40 books were paused after the passage of SB 12 There are only four book titles still paused at this time



Dozens of books are allowed to be used again in Leander ISD classrooms after being paused due to Senate Bill 12.

The backstory:

Last month, about 40 book titles were pulled from classrooms, but stayed on library shelves for review due to a new state law.

Senate Bill 12 is about parental rights, allowing parents to exempt their kids from certain instruction. Restricted material includes diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and instruction on sexual orientation.

Some of the books that were paused were "Les Misérables" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." Those books, and dozens of others, have been reinstated.

There are only four books that are still paused and under review: "Stamped", "Melissa", "Gracefully Grayson" and "The 57 Bus."

Leander ISD responds

"Throughout this process, there has been no impact on library access or overall student access to literature for independent reading. In Leander ISD, we have a strong desire to share a wide variety of literature to students while ensuring our staff provide learning that complies with the new law.

We understand the concerns raised by families and community members about the impact this process has had on students’ awareness of classic literature and diverse perspectives. Our goal is to provide a rigorous and inclusive education. We remain committed to offering rich literary experiences while also ensuring our instructional materials align with current state laws and expectations."