LIVE UPDATES: Leander ISD school bus rollover crash; 9 kids, driver injured, 2 kids airlifted

The Brief Leander ISD school bus involved in crash; over 40 children on board 9 kids injured, 2 airlifted by STARFlight; driver also injured Wednesday was Leander ISD's first day of school



A Leander ISD school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash has been reported at Nameless Road at Palomino Ranch Drive.

42 children and an adult bus driver were on the bus, with nine kids and the driver taken to the hospital. Two children have been airlifted, according to reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski.

Kids are being taken to the Round Mountain Baptist Church for reunification. ATCEMS says all not requiring hospital transport will be taken to the church.

This is Leander ISD's first day of school.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the Leander ISD bus involved in a crash

LIVE UPDATES

5:30 p.m.

ATCEMS identified 43 total patients from the crash: 42 children and one adult, the bus driver.

Twelve people in total needed transport.

ATCEMS says:

1 with life-threatening injuries

2 with potentially life-threatening injuries

40 with non life-threatening injuries

Ten total transport units responded: six ambulances from ATCEMS, two ambulances from Travis County ESD 1 and two STARFlight helicopters.

Multiple patients were taken to Dell Children's Center at Mueller and 51st; Others went to Texas Children's North, Dell Children's North and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

DPS also gave an update on the preliminary investigation, saying the bus had been traveling south on Nameless Road, where the road has a slight curve. For an "unknown reason", the bus left the right side of the roadway and rolled over. The bus is a 2024 Bluebird and is equipped with seatbelts.

5:19 p.m.

FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski reports that the children on the bus were from Leander ISD's Bagdad Elementary School, which sits about five miles away from the crash site.

5:09 p.m.

Officials with ATCEMS, Leander ISD and Texas DPS will be holding a press briefing at 5:15 p.m. about the crash.

4:46 p.m.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown has posted on X, saying that no fatalities or life-threatening injuries have been reported among the kids.

Second bus crash in Texas on Wednesday

