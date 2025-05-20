Leander ISD student-teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

The Brief Darian Rogers charged with second-degree felony improper relationship between educator and student Rogers was a student-teacher at Rouse High School in Leander ISD She has been accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student who was also her co-worker at H-E-B



A student-teacher with Leander ISD has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

22-year-old Darian Christine Rogers of Austin has been charged with second-degree felony improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Rogers was booked into the Williamson County Jail on May 16 and released on a $20,000 bond on May 17.

It started with a report

What we know:

Court paperwork says that the investigation into Rogers started with a report by a Rouse High School student to another teacher in April.

The student told the teacher she had "personal knowledge" of a Rouse teacher being involved in a sexual relationship with a student.

An administrator at the school told police that the student, who was also an employee at a Cedar Park H-E-B, reported to them that her work supervisor, who was also a student teacher at Rouse, was "engaging in sexual relationships with several of her co-workers from H-E-B who were also Leander ISD students," says the paperwork.

The student also provided administration a voicemail from the student teacher, identified by police as Rogers, in which she admitted to sending explicit photos to a 17-year-old male student.

The 17-year-old student was interviewed by police in which he initially denied the relationship and allowed police to view his texts with her. Detectives found messages between Rogers and the student discussing the Plan B contraceptive pill. When confronted with this, the student then admitted the relationship.

During an interview with police, Rogers initially denied having a relationship and described her relationship with the student as that of a "big sister and little brother." When confronted with the text evidence, Rogers then admitted she had had sex with the student "one time" in his truck in a parking lot near the H-E-B where they both worked, says the affidavit.

Rogers also gave consent for police to make a forensic copy of and search her phone, in which they found a text to the student dated before Rogers began teaching at Rouse, asking him to avoid any "inappropriate comments" in front of school staff as she was interviewing for a position there. Detectives also found Rogers sent a video of her taking the Plan B pill and a screenshot of the receipt to the student.

Detectives also found a text thread between Rogers and a friend describing a previous sexual relationship with another male subordinate, who was also 17 and a Leander ISD student at the time.

Rouse High School letter to families

What they're saying:

Rouse High School principal Vincent Hawkins sent a letter on May 16 to families about the arrest:

Dear Rouse High School families,

At Rouse High School, our students' safety and well-being are always our top priority. I'd like to share information with you that may impact our school community.

On Wednesday, April 9, Leander ISD was informed that authorities had received a report of an inappropriate relationship involving a student and a student-teacher. While this individual briefly completed student-teaching hours on our campus earlier this spring, we want to be clear: the alleged misconduct did not occur at school, during school hours, or at any school-sponsored event.

The individual was not a Leander ISD or Rouse High School employee and was immediately removed from campus once the district was made aware of the situation. District administration promptly notified both the individual's university program and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Following the investigation, the Leander Police Department issued an arrest warrant and charges were filed against Darian Rogers. Because Rouse High School was mentioned in the police report, we felt it was important to address the situation directly with our school community. Any accusations of misconduct did not happen on our campus, during school hours, or at any school-sponsored event.

We hold all individuals working with our students to high standards of conduct and accountability. If you have questions or concerns, please contact me. Thank you for your continued support of Rouse High School.

Vincent Hawkins

Principal, Rouse High School

Dig deeper:

The arrest affidavit says Leander ISD clarified to them Rogers' status as a student teacher in an email.

According to Leander ISD, the position of student teacher is the last step in the college requirements to become a certified teacher. Student teachers are assigned to a campus at the beginning of the semester.

Rogers had been assigned to Rouse High School for the second semester of the 2024-25 school year and started her position in January 2025.

Rogers was required to be on campus five days a week and was assigned to a cooperating teacher who observed and evaluated her performance, says the affidavit. Student teachers are expected to be on campus the same hours as the cooperating teacher and "are required to complete all LISD compliance videos as well as review the staff handbook."

The district also provided a highlighted portion of the handbook which articulates the restrictions on student-teacher relationships.

Student teachers who complete their program are also eligible to receive a payment of $1,250 from Leander ISD as compensation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown which college or university Rogers was attending to earn her teaching certification.