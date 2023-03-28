Missing: Leander police searching for man who may be endangered

article

Leander police need your help finding a missing man who may be endangered.

Investigators say Michael Gregory Wells' roommate last saw him leaving his home in the 1800 block of Columbine Lane at 1 a.m. on March 23 on foot.

He's believed to have been highly intoxicated at the time.

The 57-year-old takes daily medication to control his blood pressure and seizures and has not taken his medicine since March 23.

Wells was last seen wearing a light colored plaid shirt, dark jeans with a belt, and tennis shoes.

He's believed to still be on foot because he does not have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Detective M. Silva at msilva@leandertx.gov or 512-528-2805.