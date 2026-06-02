Leander police increasing enforcement of street-illegal powered bikes

The Brief Leander police said they are seeing an uptick in street-illegal e-bikes and e-motor bikes on public roadways Since the City of Leander does not currently have its own ordinance specific to "E-bike" devices, officers are enforcing state law as written Police say kids are getting hurt, properties are getting damaged, and the unsafe riding is putting everyone at risk



Leander police said they are seeing an uptick in street-illegal e-bikes and e-motor bikes on public roadways — which is becoming a serious safety concern.

The department is launching a "Ride Safe, Ride Legal" campaign in an effort to improve mobility throughout the community.

With summer break approaching, Leander PD says it will begin enforcement this week.

The backstory:

Since the City of Leander does not currently have its own ordinance specific to "E-bike" devices, officers are enforcing state law as written.

Leander PD says kids are getting hurt, properties are getting damaged, and the unsafe riding is putting everyone at risk.

If an officer encounters an e-bike over 750 watts or exceeds 28 miles per hour or an e-motor during a traffic stop or call for service, they will issue a citation or written warning.

If the rider is under 17, parents will be called to the scene, and they could also be cited for allowing the child to operate the vehicle illegally.

E-bikes can operate on roadways, bike lanes, sidewalks and bike paths, but e-bike riders must follow the same traffic laws as motor vehicles.

Motorbikes are illegal to operate on public streets, highways or sidewalks, regardless of age or driver's license status.

Motorbikes are allowed on private property.

"Most of us here are fathers, mothers, and we have kids, and we're worried about our own kids too, and we want our kids to be safe, and we do that with other people's kids too. We want them to be safe on the roads as well," said Greg Minton, Chief Of Police, Leander PD.

Leander PD says a traffic sergeant has been visiting parent-teacher association meetings to talk with parents directly. Chief Minton recommends parents have conversations about how to ride responsibly and being involved in the purchase.

The department will continue to push more educational information out to the community.

Leander PD also has a dedicated email set up for questions if anyone wants to know if an e-bike is street legal or has general e-mobility concerns: ridesafe@leandertx.gov

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