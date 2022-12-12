Leander police urge residents to be on lookout for coyotes

Leander police are out with a funny new video to inform people about the rise in coyote sightings in town.

In the video, Officer Kameron Davis encounters a t-rex, but the point stands: don’t approach wild animals, coyote or otherwise.

"They're one of the top five species in the area that can give you rabies," said Davis.

It’s a timely message, with Leander police reporting 18 coyote calls in the last month alone, up from 14 during the same period last year.

"We try to keep them out of populated areas," said Davis.

"It’s all about living with the coyotes, not necessarily getting rid of the coyotes," said Animal Services Officer Leslie Wilson with Leander Police.

Officers tell FOX 7 that new residential developments like the Horizon Lake neighborhood are essentially displacing the coyotes, leading to more run-ins with people.

"But it's also moving the squirrels, it's moving the mice, it's moving the rats. It's moving everything. So the coyote really follows the food source," said Wilson.

Coyotes are scavengers after all, so it’s a good idea to eliminate those food and water sources around your home.

"Or you have a cat lady next door that feeds all the feral cats for instance, those are the people you want to network and let them know the dangers that they're really attracting," said Wilson.

If you encounter one, stay away, they’re more protective than aggressive.

"I wouldn't recommend running away. Definitely make loud noises. You can throw objects towards the critter. We're not asking you to pelt the coyote with it, but throwing rocks towards it to kind of scare it away. If you do carry pepper spray or even an air horn," said Edna Ellis, Animal Service Supervisor for the City of Leander.

While Animal Services will not capture and relocate wildlife, they’re more than happy to take your call and help out, whether it’s a coyote, or something else.

"It's great to actually get to help the community and educate the community and make them laugh in the process," said Ellis.

For more information on how best to deal with coyotes and other wildlife in your neighborhood, check out this information from Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Humane Society.