2 people injured, multiple vehicles damaged from thrown frozen water bottles: police

The Brief 2 people injured, multiple vehicles damaged in incidents of criminal mischief Leander police say juveniles threw frozen water bottles from trucks Other incidents were also reported in Georgetown, other parts of Williamson County



Two people were injured and multiple vehicles were damaged after several juveniles reportedly threw frozen water bottles from vehicles in Leander.

What we know:

Leander police say the incidents happened on May 29 and May 30, from 9-11 p.m. on both nights.

Several juveniles were reportedly throwing frozen water bottles from multiple different vehicles in different areas of Leander.

Bottles were thrown from the sunroof of a white 2014 Dodge Durango near San Gabriel Parkway and County Road 270 in Leander, and from the truck beds of a lifted two-tone white-and-gray pickup and a dark-colored pickup with a chrome brush guard along North Bagdad Road.

Police say several other incidents were also reported in Georgetown and other parts of Williamson County. Some of the bottles that were recovered were purchased from a Circle K.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Leander Police Department)

The incident caused damage to many windshields, headlights, and mirrors. Two people also suffered injuries to the face.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information that might lead to the identification of those responsible is asked to contact Det. Hubbs at 512-528-2805 or by email at khubbs@leandertx.gov.