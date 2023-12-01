Expand / Collapse search

Leander man sentenced for making threats against Georgia election officials

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Leander
55-year-old Chad Christopher Stark of Leander was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for making threats against Georgia election officials.

LEANDER, Texas - A Leander man has been sentenced to two years in prison for making threats against election officials in Georgia.

55-year-old Chad Christopher Stark was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

According to court documents, in January 2021, Stark posted on Craigslist calling for the deaths of several Georgia officials.

Stark's arrest was the first by the DOJ's Election Threat Task Force, which was created after the 2020 presidential election.