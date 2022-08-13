Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police.

The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.

The suspect, her 40-year-old boyfriend, fled the scene but was later located and detained without incident by Williamson County Sheriff's deputies, says LPD. He was then transferred to LPD's custody and has been charged with murder.

LPD says this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public and there are no other victims.

The identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld at this time pending notification of the woman's next of kin, says LPD.