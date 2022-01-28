Learning to curl in Austin with Curl Austin, Lone Star Curling Club

The sports featured during the Winter Olympics are always fun to watch but it can be difficult to try them out for yourself living in Central Texas. Luckily there's a spot in North Austin where you can try one of the sports out, curling, which is one of the fastest-growing winter sports in the world.

Curl Austin is located at 9402 United Drive right next to Austin Beerworks. It says it's the only dedicated ice just for curling in the state of Texas. You can get lessons to learn to curl with your friends or join a team and play in a competitive league. The leagues and tournaments are run by the Lone Star Curling Club.

While the sport is simple at its core, Curl Austin says getting the stone to the target and the right spot isn't as easy as it looks. You'll have to learn how to control the stone's trajectory and it can take years to perfect your touch and strategy.

You can get more information about Curl Austin and the Lone Star Curling Club here.

