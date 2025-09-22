Lee County sheriff arrested for DWI, released from custody in under 90 minutes

The Brief Lee County Sheriff Garrett Durrenberger was arrested Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated DPS says he refused to provide a breath or blood sample, thus prompting a warrant for his blood Jail records show he only spent about 84 minutes in custody before he was released



The Lee County sheriff was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated, and according to jail records, only spent 84 minutes in custody before he was released.

What we know:

38-year-old Garrett Christian Durrenberger was arrested on Sept. 21 by Texas DPS.

The probable cause affidavit says that a witness was driving on US 290 when he saw Durrenberger's vehicle was stopped in the right lane with its blinker on.

The witness stopped, got out of his vehicle and approached, knocking on the window and yelling at Durrenberger to wake up and open the door. The affidavit says Durrenberger took about 15-30 seconds to wake up, didn't acknowledge the witness and pointed to a package inside his car.

The witness then said Durrenberger moved his car onto the shoulder, rolling a few yards further than necessary. The witness went to talk to his wife when Durrenberger drove off.

Texas DPS says that at around 2:21 a.m., Texas DPS and the Giddings Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Durrenberger's vehicle on S. Madison Street in Giddings.

While speaking to Durrenberger, a trooper "detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath" and noticed he appeared unsteady on his feet and had to lean on a police vehicle. When asked how many drinks he had consumed that night, Durrenberger replied "four beers," says the affidavit.

DPS conducted one field sobriety test, but Durrenberger refused to complete two others and also refused to provide a breath or blood sample. He was placed under arrest for DWI and reckless driving.

A blood sample warrant was issued and Durrenberger was taken to Ascension Seton Smithville to have his blood drawn. After that, he was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he spent approximately 84 minutes in custody and was released without bond, according to jail records.

What they're saying:

LCSO confirmed the arrest in a press release on Sept. 21, saying:

"The investigation is being handled by the Texas Department of Public Safety. As is standard protocol, the Lee County Sheriff's Office does not release details of another agency's investigation.

"The Lee County Sheriff's Office remains fully operational and will continue to provide professional law enforcement protection and services to our citizens and guests."

Dig deeper:

Durrenberger became Lee County Sheriff in 2023 after the previous sheriff, Casey Goetz, resigned from the office, citing personal reasons.

Durrenberger was then re-elected sheriff in 2024, running unopposed in the November general election, according to county election records.

Residents react to arrest

Local perspective:

Some Lee County residents spoke to FOX 7 Austin following the arrest.

"Being in a small town, it does spread very quickly and the narrative behind it can change because of people’s opinions and what not," said Tyler Burch of Lexington.

"Whenever I see someone that is the embodiment of law enforcement break his own standard, it reminds me of the mercy that Christ had for every single one of us and it helps me to go, you know, because Christ can forgive me when I break his laws, I can look to the Sheriff and say hey man, we shouldn’t be doing that, but I’m here to forgive you and help you walk alongside that," said Hunter Pleasant of Giddings, adding "I would hope the department would treat him basically no different than anyone else would be treated."