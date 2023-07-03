Lee County Sheriff resigns; county accepting applications

article

Lee County is now accepting applications for sheriff after the resignation of Casey Goetz.

On June 29, Goetz submitted a letter of resignation to County Judge Frank Malinak, citing personal reasons for his decision to step down.

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Lee County as their Sheriff," the letter states according to the county judge's office. "I ask the Lord to bless each of you in your service to the citizens of Lee County."

In accordance with Texas Government Code, Chief Deputy Jordan Mastronardi will serve as administrative officer over the day-to-day affairs of the office until a new Sheriff is appointed.

The county is accepting applications for sheriff now. Applicants must meet all constitutional and statutory qualifications and reside in Lee County.

Applications can be picked up at the judge's office or downloaded online, and must be received by the judge's office by mail, in person, or emailed.

Applications must be received by noon Friday, July 7.

Goetz was elected Sheriff in Nov. 2020 after a close primary that resulted in a runoff. He ran unopposed in the November general election according to county election records.