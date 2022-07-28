Expand / Collapse search

LeRoy and Lewis holds 6th annual Heat Week

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin barbeque spot LeRoy and Lewis is bringing back Heat Week with a lineup of spicy specials it says is sure to be painfully fun.

The 6th annual event is being held July 27-31.

Order and finish a special each of the five days to receive a $25 gift card and the ultimate prize: bragging rights.

The menu for the week is as follows:

  • Wed: Spicy Shrimp and Octopus Aguachile
  • Thurs: Piping Hot Pampanella Piccante Porkchop
  • Fri: Chud’s BBQ Habanero Summer Sausage with Firecrackers
  • Sat: Spicy Mango Ice Cream with Hot Chocolate & Gummy Bears
  • Sun: Khao Soi Burnt Ends Curry