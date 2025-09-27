LEVITATION music fest takes over Palmer Events Center

The Brief LEVITATION 2025 takes place September 25-28 at the Palmer Events Center This is the festival's 18th year Showcases the history of Austin's psychedelic rock scene



LEVITATION is celebrating its 18th year this year at a new location: the Palmer Events Center.

The festival spans three days, and celebrates the city's music history from every genre, from metal to psychedelic rock.

LEVITATION at Palmer Events Center

What we know:

LEVITATION is historically held in the Red River Cultural District, but it was shared earlier in the year that the Palmer Events Center would be the main grounds for the festival.

Additional side shows have been held in other venues across the Red River area.

Over thirty artists made for a packed lineup this year, alongside 360-degree immersive art projections and countless local vendors.

Among those artists include Austin natives, like hard rock band 'The Sword' and psychedelic rock band ‘The Black Angels’.

LEVITATION 2025 lineup

What they're saying:

FOX 7 spoke to Austin native and guitarist for ‘The Sword’, Kyle Shutt.

"It's cool to actually play a show there…there are not that many venues in Austin that I haven't played, so this is one off the checklist," said Shutt.

The Sword formed in 2003 before disbanding in 2022 and reuniting for a handful of shows after that.

How To Attend LEVITATION:

Tickets are still on sale, including single-day passes.

You can also find a "know before you go" list on the festival's website.

Shows at the Palmer Events Center wrap up around 10:30 p.m. nightly, followed by some night shows in the Red River area.