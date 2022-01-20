Lexington ISD closes campuses, offices for Jan. 21 and 24

Lexington ISD joins the list of Central Texas school districts temporarily closing its campuses.

The district says that its schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 24, but all scheduled UIL activities will continue as planned.

The district is expected to resume its normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

"Our administrators, teachers, and staff are to be commended for their outstanding efforts to keep our schools open and operating safely in spite of heavy staff and student absences due to COVID-19," Superintendent Dr. Cliff Lightfoot said in a letter.

Lexington ISD says during the closure, all classrooms and student areas will be deep cleaned and/or disinfected by the custodial staff. The district hopes the closure "will allow time for teachers, staff and students to recover."

