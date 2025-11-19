Liberty Hill boy with medical condition asks for new wheelchair-accessible van for Christmas

The Brief 12-year-old Greyson Braune is asking for a new wheelchair-accessible van for Christmas Greyson lives with a condition called spinal muscular atrophy. It severely limits his mobility and requires him to use a wheelchair full-time If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe page was created



As we're approaching the holidays, there is some work being done ahead of time to try and make one little boy's Christmas wish list happen, but they need help.

Meet Greyson Braune

Local perspective:

A 12-year-old boy named Greyson Braune of Liberty Hill is asking for more than a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.

Greyson lives with a condition called spinal muscular atrophy. It severely limits his mobility and requires him to use a wheelchair full-time.

Brittany Braune is the mother of Greyson and Archer. Her husband works full-time to support the family while Brittany homeschools both boys because Greyson requires 24-hour care.

"He wasn't even supposed to make it past one-year-old," said Brittany Braune. "There's a 90% chance of not making it. Now look where you are."

Greyson and Archer Braune

As Greyson gets older, it has become more difficult to physically lift him and his wheelchair in and out of the car. It also puts him at risk of getting hurt in the process.

Archer Braune is Greyson's older brother.

"Yeah, most people just think, 'oh, it's just put him in, take him out, easy stuff,'" said Archer Braune. "No, it's not. He's like a full-grown human being."

The family is in dire need of a wheelchair-accessible van. However, those vehicles are not cheap, averaging around $60,000-100,000.

"I don't want him to be limited on enjoying life," said Brittany Braune. "If we aren't able to do this soon, he could be homebound, and we don't want him to do that. We want him to go out and enjoy everything that he would get to enjoy."

Their home health nurse, Angela Klaassen, has been with Greyson almost all his life.

"I feel like he's one of my own," said Angela Klaassen. "I have three children of my own, and he's my fourth."

She decided to take matters into her own hands and started an online fundraiser to help them purchase a van in time for Christmas.

"I wanted to do anything and everything in my power to help this situation because it's not a luxury ask by any means," said Klaassen. "It's a crucial basic need that Grayson has to have."

Klaassen said she wants to be able to drive him around the neighborhoods and look at the Christmas lights like they do every year.

"It would just mean a lot for him to be able to still get out and enjoy life," said Klaassen.

Greyson does have one demand when it comes to his new ride.

"Well...Is this wheelchair-accessible van going to have a TV?" asked Greyson.

That's all he's worried about, is the car going to have a TV," said Brittany Braune.

If you would like to donate and help the family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van, here is a link to the GoFundMe.