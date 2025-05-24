Liberty Hill memorial marks where APD Officer Tony Martin died

The Brief Austin police unveiled a new monument in Liberty Hill for Officer Tony Martin, who died almost three years ago in a traffic accident while returning home from work. The monument is part of a project to honor APD officers killed in the line of duty. Martin's wife and children shared emotional tributes, emphasizing that the memorial will keep his legacy alive in the community.



Austin police gathered at the site where they lost Officer Tony Martin almost three years ago in Liberty Hill and unveiled a monument for him on Saturday.

Many of them came by motorcycle. It's the same way Martin took his last ride.

What they're saying:

"There is no one else like this man that I have ever met in my life," said Amberlee Martin, Tony's wife. "He just has always been an amazing- took care of his family, took care of his community, took care of his job and he did everything with pride."

Martin was coming home from work to his wife and three kids on Sept. 23, 2022, when he was hit at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill.

"A driver did not realize that he needed to yield onto oncoming traffic and turned into the path of Officer Martin," said APD's Chief of Staff Robin Henderson.

In a ceremony, Austin police officers bowed their heads for their brother in blue at the intersection where Martin’s 15 years of service ended.

"We appreciate the fact that the community is supportive of installing this memorial to make sure that there’s always an opportunity for people to remember the sacrifice that our officers are willing to do," said Henderson.

The monument was donated by Rockdale Memorial. It has his name and his story inscribed on it. It's part of the Austin Police Officers Memorial Project, which honors the lives of APD officers killed in the line of duty.

The group has 22 other memorials marking the sites of where an officer died.

"I feel like my husband’s legacy will continue to be alive throughout this community so that everybody knows what an amazing man that he was, and to us, and to APD, and to this community," said Amberlee Martin.

For his wife and kids, this pillar is now a piece of Martin that will stand the test of time.

"It means that he will never die as a memory," said Mary Jo Martin. "He will always be remembered. He is always going to be a hero to people ."