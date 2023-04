Firefighters from 4 fire departments are on scene of a 2-story house fire in Volente.

The Austin Fire Department says a lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of the home in the 14000 block of FM 2769.

Both lanes of FM 2769 north of Geronimo Street are shut down while crews work this fire.

AFD, Cedar Park, and Lake Travis are assisting ESD 14 (Volente).

