Lineup for ACL Fest 2020 three-night broadcast announced

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has revealed the lineup and schedule for ACL Fest 2020, the free three-night broadcast event taking place October 9-11 beginning at 7 p.m. (CT) each night exclusively on YouTube.

Organizers say in celebration of the iconic annual two-weekend festival they've put together some memorable past sets captured in Zilker Park and combined it with unique original programming and more.

The event is partnering and raising awareness for the Austin Parks Foundation, All Together ATX, Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote.

Organizers say while people can't gather at Zilker Park this year they hope ACL Fest 2020 "will provide fans a connection to their greatest memories of ACL’s past, where they were and who they were with, and the sensation of experiencing live music outdoors with thousands of people who share a common sense of pride in community and love of music."

Past sets that will be featured include Willie Nelson (2016), Billie Eilish (2019), Juanes (2014), Paul McCartney (2018), and Phish (2010).

There will be lots of new content as well to watch.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which has sponsored ACL Fest since 2002, will host brand new performances from Black Pumas, Paul Cauthen and Mobley, filmed at Tito’s farm in Austin. The company will also match donations to Austin Parks Foundation, up to $10,000, made during ACL Fest 2020.

Austin Parks Foundation is showcasing Austin-based artists filmed in unique park locations across the city, including Mélat from the Zilker Botanical Gardens, Jackie Venson from Pan Am Neighborhood Park, Los Coast from the Zilker Clubhouse, Otis the Destroyer performing at Heath Eiland, and Morgan Moss BMX Skatepark.

The ACL family will provide entertainment including classic tapings from Austin City Limits TV, a behind-the-scenes tour of ACL Live, and backstage artists interviews from ACL Radio.

BBQ favorites Valentina's TexMexBBQ, LeRoy & Lewis, and SLAB BBQ will offer tips and Louisianna Purchase will make an appearance as well as a special performance from the Barton Hills Choir.

There'll be special appearances from Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin Council Member Paige Ellis, Matthew McConaughey, Andy Roddick, Bryan Stevenson, Shakey Graves, Donn Adelman, Vince Young, and Ricky Williams as well.

Get full details and watch at ACLFestival.com and on their YouTube channel.