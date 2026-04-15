Cedar Park launches new rideshare public transportation plan

The Brief LiNK Cedar Park is a new spin on the rideshare idea The main focus is on people who choose not to drive and those who are no longer able to drive The pilot program runs for two years with a budget not to exceed $800,000



Cedar Park got off the CapMetro bus route nearly 30 years ago when residents voted to stop paying a sales tax to the transit agency.

Now, as part of a new public transportation pilot program, city leaders are looking to some rideshare companies.

The backstory:

CapMetro buses stopped making stops in Cedar Park back in 1999. Past attempts to provide alternative public transportation options have fallen short.

But earlier this month, city leaders announced they are trying again.

LiNK Cedar Park is a new spin on the rideshare idea. The town is partnering with Uber and zTrip, which will provide ADA-compliant vehicles. This link up is a limited pilot program, according to city engineer Randy Lueders.

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"So we've seen some success in other suburban communities with a similar ride-share program through a partnership with Uber, where essentially you have an on-demand system," said Lueders.

The main focus is on people who choose not to drive and those who are no longer able to drive.

"This would be an option for people to get around to getting to work, a restaurant, but essentially, we've opened it up to anybody so we can really see what that demand for some sort of transit option within the city is," said Lueders.

Dig deeper:

Riders pay a $5 base fare, and after that, the city will pay up to $10. There is a limit of 10 city-paid trips per month. Additional costs beyond the initial $15 are paid by the rider. zTrip is also $5 per trip and the number of trips is not capped.

"The charges per trip or per whoever books it on their phone. If you've got four people that are in a ride, that's only one charge for those four people. So it's just per trip," said Lueders.

LiNK Cedar Park is limited to the city limits. CapMetro's Lakeline Station is an exception to the rule, but another big destination location is not.

"Lakeland Mall is technically outside, it's in the city of Austin, so it's not included," said Lueders.

The pilot program runs for two years with a budget not to exceed $800,000. The program is being managed by a group called Tripp Consulting.

Since the launch on April 2, and as of April 15, there have been 388 people who have signed up for 170 trips and 85% of those trips have cost under $15.

Local perspective:

Residents who spoke to FOX 7 Austin said they liked the idea of microtransit.

"I think it’s a great idea. I just had a pretty major surgery, there was a period of time that I couldn’t drive myself," said Lisa Landgraf.

Accessibility was also a point made by Sheila Pietono.

"I think instead of buses where you have to wait and stuff, rideshare is more convenient."