Roxanne Paltauf disappearance: Family renews push for answers after nearly 20 years

The Brief Roxanne Paltauf disappeared on July 7, 2006 As the 20th anniversary of her disappearance approached, her family is renewing the push for answers Anyone with information about Paltauf's case is asked to call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline or Crime Stoppers



It’s been nearly 20 years since Roxanne Paltauf disappeared in Austin.

Now, as the anniversary approaches, her family is hoping to generate new leads in a case that remains unsolved.

What they're saying:

July 7, 2026, will mark two decades since Roxanne Paltauf vanished. Her family is using the anniversary to renew awareness of her case and remind the public that someone may still have answers to what happened.

"It's 20 years, and we've been searching for her every single day," said Rosalynn Schultz, Roxanne’s sister.

Roxanne Paltauf was just 18 years old when she was last seen at a Budget Inn near Rundberg Lane and I-35 in July 2006. Her boyfriend told police the two got into an argument, and she stormed off without her belongings.

"Roxanne would never go without talking to us or run away. She had no reason to. She had two jobs. She was applying for colleges. She was 18 years old. It was the fourth of July weekend. She had so many friends, so many plans. So, it was just really out of the ordinary for her to disappear," said Schultz.

She was never seen or heard from again.

For the last two decades, her family has kept her memory alive while continuing to search for answers.

"We would go to Rundberg and I-35 and put up flyers and hand out flyers. We've had shirts made for her. We've been on different documentaries about Roxanne. There are numerous amounts of podcasts about her," said Schultz.

Roxanne Paltauf

Roxanne’s sister, Rozalynn Shultz, remembers her as a fun-loving big sister who brought their family together. She says the impact of her disappearance is still felt every day.

"Roxanne was the glue to our family and so, without her, we've struggled a lot. So we just miss her and we want to find her. And we would like to have a place for her so we can go visit her. If we ever do find her body, we want a final resting place so we could mourn and finally have some closure about what happened to Roxanne," said Schultz.

Schultz says Austin police and the FBI conducted a search in South Austin last year, but it did not yield any results.

As the 20th anniversary approaches, the family is now working to put up a billboard in Austin in hopes of bringing more attention to the case.

Despite the years that have passed, Schultz says they remain in contact with investigators and haven’t given up hope.

"I know a lot of people in Austin follow the case. It's been one of those unsolved mysteries. So I'm looking forward to having Roxanne's face on the billboard to kind of remind everybody that she's not forgotten and that someone knows something. And now is the time to say it," said Schultz.

Anyone with information about Paltauf's case is asked to call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline or Crime Stoppers.