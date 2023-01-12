Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital: report

Lisa Marie Presley, known as the child of singer and actor Elvis Presley, has been rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, TMZ has reported.

According to sources close to TMZ, Presley went into "full arrest" on Thursday. EMTs responded to her home in Calabasas and paramedics performed CPR.

The outlet also noted that paramedics were able to regain a pulse before she was transported to the hospital, adding that someone administered epinephrine at the scene in order to help Presley regain the pulse.

The 54-year-old’s condition is currently unclear, but according to TMZ, "she's getting treatment in a hospital."

This news comes just days after the singer attended the Golden Globes Tuesday, where she and her mother watched Austin Butler win for his role as Elvis in the biographical drama film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Presley is known as an iconic American singer-songwriter, who has issued three albums "To Whom It May Concern," "Now What," and "Storm & Grace."

She has three children, including actress Riley Keough, and she was previously married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

Presley owned and operated the immensely lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005. She is still the owner of Graceland, Elvis' famed Memphis estate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. TMZ contributed.