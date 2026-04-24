Over 42,000 Texas students awarded money during 1st round of school-choice lottery

The Brief More than 42,000 Texas students received notice this week that they have been awarded money during the first round of the state’s new school-choice lottery, according to the state comptroller. The second round of the lottery for Texas Education Freedom Accounts will happen next week. Students not picked during the first two rounds will be positioned on the waitlist by the lottery process.



More than 42,000 Texas students were notified this week that they have been awarded money during the first round of the state’s first school-choice lottery, according to the comptroller’s office.

What we know:

Students with qualifying disabilities in households at or below 500% of the federal poverty level and their siblings were part of the first tier of drawings for the Texas Education Freedom Accounts. Notifications of first round recipients were completed Friday.

What they're saying:

"The Legislature made low- and middle-income students with disabilities the first priority for the first year of school choice here in Texas, and that is exactly where this process starts," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. "These awards put tens of thousands of Texas families one step closer to the educational path that works best for their children."

Who’s in the first round?:

According to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s Office, white students made up 42% of the 42,644 applicants that were selected during the first tier of the program. That was followed by 25% Hispanic students and 16% black students.

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Comptroller data also showed that 53% of tier-one applicants were in public school prior to their application, while 47% were in private or home school.

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When does second round start?:

An independent agency will conduct the lottery for the second round of applicants next week, according to the comptroller’s office. These are students in lower-income households.

How does the waitlist work?:

According to the comptroller’s office, applicants who are not selected will be assigned waitlist positions during the lottery process.

Students have until July 15 to confirm enrollment in a participating school or opt out of the program.

If students opt out, that money will be made available to move students off the waitlist.