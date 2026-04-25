Lake Pflugerville levels signal path to easing water restrictions

The Brief Lake Pflugerville has risen to a key level, signaling progress on water recovery. Restrictions remain for now, but easing to Stage 1 could come if levels hold. Fishing has resumed, though swimming and boating are still restricted.



After nearly two months of stage three water restrictions, the City of Pflugerville says it reached an important milestone on the road to lifting those restrictions.

Lake Pflugerville levels rise

On Friday, it was announced that Lake Pflugerville had reached an elevation of 633 feet. While not high enough to lift current restrictions, it now allows fishing from the shore and most piers. It also serves as a first step in easing water constraints.

If the lake maintains its current level of 633 feet, the city says it could move back to Stage 1 water restrictions. That would allow limited outdoor irrigation, such as watering lawns once per week.

Reaching that level also enables the city to carry out a two-week shutdown in late May. During that time, crews will complete additional repairs on the existing waterline and continue construction of a secondary raw water line to improve reliability.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - MARCH 9: Low water levels are seen at Lake Pflugerville on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images) Expand

Water restrictions

The backstory:

Since early March, Pflugerville water customers have been under Stage 3 restrictions, limiting water use to indoors only, except for the use of watering foundations.

The restrictions were put in place after a fifth break was discovered in the main waterline feeding into the lake — the city’s primary drinking water source. Although the line has since been repaired, officials kept restrictions in place to allow the lake to recover.

City data appears to show the community has done its part to conserve.

When restrictions began in early March, Pflugerville customers were using more than 6 million gallons of water per day. By April 7, that number had dropped to over 4 million gallons per day.

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Residents hope for recovery

What they're saying:

"I really think they rallied," said Aaron Northcutt, a Pflugerville resident walking around the lake on Saturday. "Everybody seemed to comply and make this sacrifice in the short term so we can get a long-term solution."

As the lake once again re-opened for fishing, many wasted no time in making their way to the shore.

"It’s probably some of the best fishing spots I’ve been out to," said Jermaine Scourten, one of the first to cast a line after the nearly two-month ban was lifted. "Once you’re by the water, you get a little serenity," he added. "It takes you away from the hustle and bustle of life."

Although fishing is now allowed, swimming and boating remain off limits until the lake reaches 634 feet. But for now, many are just happy to see one of the city’s most popular landmarks back on track.

"It’s our home, our backyard, our drinking water, it’s everything we’ve got," said Northcutt.

City leaders are expected to provide the next update at an upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday, where officials could announce next steps on water restrictions.