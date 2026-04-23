Legal battle over Texas 'Total THC' rule and licensing fees delayed until April 28

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The Brief A critical court hearing to decide the fate of Texas’ hemp industry has been delayed from April 23 to at least April 28. The court will weigh the state's "Total THC" rule and massive licensing fee hikes that advocates say could dismantle the $5.5 billion industry. While the ban remains temporarily lifted during the delay, it is unknown if Judge Maya Guerra Gamble will ultimately allow the state’s restrictive new rules to take effect.



The high-stakes legal showdown over the future of Texas’ hemp industry has been pushed back. A hearing on the continuation of the lifted ban, originally scheduled for today, April 23, has been postponed by agreement between legal counsel until at least April 28.

Under the new agreement, the hearing is expected to resume next Tuesday and has the potential to continue through April 30, depending on the length of the arguments and testimony presented.

Why the delay matters

What we know:

The legal battle reaches a critical crossroads as thousands of businesses wait to see if they will be forced to clear their shelves. While the industry remains on edge, the agreed-upon delay provides a brief window of continued operations under the current protections.

The upcoming hearing before Judge Maya Guerra Gamble will address the core of the industry’s survival.

The "Total THC" Rule

The court will weigh whether the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) overstepped its authority by redefining the 0.3% THC limit to include THCA, a change that effectively outlaws raw hemp flower and pre-rolls.

Licensing Fee Hikes

Industry leaders are fighting to block massive fee increases—some jumping from $250 to $10,000 per facility—which they argue is an "unconstitutional occupation tax."

Interstate Commerce: The court will revisit whether the state can legally block Texas businesses from selling and transporting smokable hemp to customers outside state lines.

What they're saying:

Advocates argue that the resulting "regulatory whiplash" would be catastrophic if the injunction is eventually denied.

"We are looking at a $5.5 billion industry being dismantled by a pen stroke rather than a vote in the Legislature," says Brian Swensen, Executive Director of Hemp Industry & Farmers of America. "The rescheduled hearing is about whether the state has to follow its own laws."

The other side:

Attorneys for the state maintain that the "Total THC" standard is necessary for public safety. They argue that THCA is essentially "marijuana in waiting," as it converts to Delta-9 THC when heated, and that the state has the right to regulate intoxicating substances regardless of their botanical origin.