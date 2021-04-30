Literati Kids celebrating Mother's Day with patio picnic at Mozart's

Literati Kids and Mozart's have partnered up for a story time event for Mother's Day.

The Mommy & Me Read Patiop Picnic will feature snacks, drinks, giveaways, and more. There will also be a live onstage reading of "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein.

Tickets are on sale now and include books provided by Literati Kids as well as a picnic basket of treats from Mozart's Coffee Roasters. Tables can be booked for parties of two or four.

The event is being held Wednesday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Time slots for tables are from 4-5 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m., and 7-8 p.m.

Literati Kids is a book club for children ages 0-12 aimed at getting kids to develop a love for reading. Subscribers get a box delivered monthly with five new books, original artwork, and creative surprises. Parents can try before they buy and there is free shipping and returns.