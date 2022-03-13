Little Miss Nobody: After 62 years, girl identified in 1960 Arizona cold case

On July 31, 1960, the remains of a little girl were found in the desert in Congress, Arizona. Investigators said her remains had been burned one to two weeks before she was found.

62 years later, Yavapai County investigators can finally give "Little Miss Nobody" her name back.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced a press conference on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. to share information about the girl's identity. It will be streamed online.

The discovery of her body had shake the community. Yavapai County deputies said the girl was between the ages of 3 and 5, and her body had been partially buried in an area called Sand Wash Creek.

The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined yet suspicious,’ and it was ruled a homicide.

The case made no progress until authorities exhumed her body to get a DNA sample back in 2018. Investigators worked with DNA lab Othram, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a myriad of other organizations to identify her.

Her name has not been released yet.

