'Little Rascals' wanted for robbing Houston bank

The FBI is looking for an unusual trio of criminals in southeast Texas.

The three young suspects robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Houston last week during spring break. The FBI called them "little rascals."

Witnesses said they all appeared to be between the ages of 14 and 18.

They got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It’s not clear if they had any weapons.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes them and calls the police.