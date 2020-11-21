Live music industry forced to adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has forced almost all businesses to adapt and the live entertainment industry is no exception.

Comedian Dave Chapelle just hosted three shows earlier this week in Austin, and at Zach's Theatre, they’re gearing up for their own concert series.

“I think COVID has obviously presented challenges that none of us could plan for right off the bat. Being an artistic community [and] a collaborative art form has really allowed us to highlight our strengths,” said Austin Manning, production and technical director for Zach Theatre.

Zach Theatre on South Lamar has become an outdoor venue for the time being to give the people a taste of normalcy through music.

“Let's embrace this Austin culture that loves the beauty that we have around us, that loves music, and really wants to get together and have a really good time,” said Manning.

The theatre is following safety protocols and that includes slashing capacity to 25%. “Our theatre seats a little over 400 people. Out here on the plaza, we have seating in about 40 pods which translates to about 120 patrons each day,” said Manning.

Zach Theatre guests are screened before coming in and if they are clear, guests will be escorted to their designated pod to enjoy the show.

Dave Chappelle was in Austin for three nights at the Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater. Chappelle now has three shows in Houston where guests will have to take a mandatory rapid COVID-19 test and test negative to get in.

For more information on events at Zach Theatre, click here.

