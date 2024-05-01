Live Nation $25 concert tickets going on sale to celebrate Concert Week

article

Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets for the 10th straight year for tons of live performances.

Tickets can be purchased between May 8-14, providing access to more than 5,000 Live Nation music and comedy shows happening in 2024.

The California-based entertainment company is running the promotion to celebrate Concert Week, which is expanding to more than 20 countries in addition to the U.S., including Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to find participating in events, venues, or artists.

Artists participating in the shows include 21 Savage, Janet Jackson, Pink, New Kids on the Block, and Blink 182.

To see the list of tour dates that are a part of Concert Week, click here .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


















