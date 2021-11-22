LIVE PUPPY CAM: Puppies to become service dogs for people with disabilities

Canine Companions has launched a live puppy cam to spread a little joy as we get ready for the holiday season! The live stream will allow viewers to watch a litter of five-week-old puppies as they train to become service dogs for people with disabilities.

The live puppy cam will be up every day from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. from now through Dec. 13 as they train to become service dogs for people with disabilities.

"To become an expertly trained service dog with Canine Companions, it takes nearly two years of hard work and love, starting at the very beginning as adorable puppies," Canine Companions explained in a press release. "While it may be hard to tell, the young puppies are already training for their special futures. Learning to interact with each other and humans, playing on and around different surfaces, and being exposed to new sights, sounds and smells helps build the foundation for a successful service dog."

Canine Companions service dogs are trained in more than 40 commands and are matched with children, adults, and veterans with disabilities at no cost. The service dogs assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights and more, according to Canine Companions.

Watch the live puppy cam here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter