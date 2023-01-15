Llano County Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide

The Llano County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning double homicide.

On Jan. 14 around 4:49 a.m., LCSO received a 911 call about multiple gunshot victims at a home on Airport Road in Tow, Texas.

Responding deputies arrived and found two people in the home's driveway, both with gunshot wounds. The two, identified as 38-year-old Preston Wessling and 14-year-old Evan Wessling, were pronounced dead at the scene.

LCSO says that it had received a 911 call about several shots fired in the same general area just after 1 a.m. that same morning. At this time, officials say it's unclear if the two incidents are related.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information as to who committed this crime, or may have seen or heard anything, to please contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, at 325-247-5767. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous, can call Hill Country Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

This case is being investigated by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and the District Attorneys Office.