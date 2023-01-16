Family struggling to process why father and son were murdered in Llano County

At the Wessling family home near Lake Buchanan in rural Llano County, shock is turning to grief and heartbreak. Loved ones of Preston and Evan Wessling struggle to process why the father and son were shot and killed in their own driveway off Airport Road in Tow early Saturday morning.

"Evan was 14 years old. Preston was only 38. They still had whole lifetimes ahead of them," said Robert Newton, Preston Wessling’s older brother.

Monday morning, 19-year-olds Kyler Allen And Jordan Ostrander were arrested, and charged with capital murder. They’re being held at the Guadalupe County Jail. Authorities say the suspects and victims knew each other, but would not elaborate beyond that.

"I don’t want to harm them. I just want to talk to them and ask them why," said Preston’s father, Howard Wessling, Sr.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 19, and Jordan Eric Ostrander, 19, were arrested on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of a father and son in Llano County.

"The news of these two lives cut short has rocked the small community of Tow, which has never dealt with a tragedy quite like this.

When you have a 14-year-old killed and then two 19-year-old teenagers arrested for it, it has everybody pretty shook up, that’s for sure," said Chief Deputy Brad Evans with the Llano County Sheriff’s Department.

Preston’s daughter, says she’s at a loss as to why and how this happened.

"It doesn’t happen out here. That’s not something that happens, especially to them. There’s just not people who hate them," she said.

I asked the family how they’d like Preston and Evan to be remembered.

"As being kind and friendly," said Howard Wessling, Sr.

"Just with happiness. They wouldn’t want people to be sad over them. They were funny and loving. Biggest goofballs, that’s the best way to describe them," said Preston’s daughter, who didn’t want to be identified.

"They were two peas in a pod. Whatever Preston was doing Evan wanted to do too," said Newton.

Preston was known for his generosity.

"He’d give you more than just the shirt off his back. Anything," said his daughter.

Evan was a freshman at Burnet High School.

"It wasn’t just his friends that he was friends with," said Preston’s daughter of her brother. "He became part of his friends families. They’re missing their son, too."

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, with some donations coming from total strangers.

"People are just going out of their way to help us," said Howard Wessling, Sr.

"They’re really living in the spirit of my dad. They’re giving when they have nothing," said Preston’s daughter.

If you have any information you think might be helpful in the investigation, you’re urged to call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 247-5767. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

