Storms in Llano County bring lots of rain, causing flooding

Severe storms brought lots of rain on Tuesday night in Llano County. The rain closed down roads overnight and schools on Wednesday.

At its peak, the Llano River at Llano was about 10 feet as of Tuesday, Sept. 3. As of Wednesday, Sept. 4, it was about 4 feet.

On Wednesday morning, the water level on Slab Road in Kingsland was about 2.5 feet. It's the only road in the area that's still closed.

The rain was a welcome sight for some people living nearby.

"Because we had been in a drought it was just incredible, we have a tin roof, so it was just incredible to hear the thunder and the storms. We could just feel the power, and we have a huge backyard porch that overlooks the mountain, and rain was just thrashing and thrashing against it," Betty Goolsby, a nearby resident, said. "We were so glad to get the rain because I've had to use my hose just to keep my redbud tree alive."

"It was pretty severe. Usually, we'll have a downpouring, and it might taper off a little bit and not be so strong, but it was pretty strong all evening," Suzanne Ibarra, a Llano resident, said.

Multiple roads in Llano were closed Tuesday because of flooding but have since reopened.

"At the peak, we had 11 roads that flash flooded and made them impassable," Gilbert Bennett, emergency management coordinator in Llano County, said.

If you see a closed road sign, it's closed for your safety.

"We need people to observe the barricades. Going around the barricades is not a good idea," Bennett said. "Fortunately this time, people heeded the warnings, stayed home."

It's not clear when Slab Road will reopen.

"We'll have to let Mother Nature do its thing here," Bennett said.

Many students weren't able to get to school on Wednesday. Llano ISD was originally on a two-hour delay but was then canceled for the day. Classes will resume on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Bennett says luckily, there were no injuries reported Tuesday night, and no water rescues had to be done.