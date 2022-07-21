COVID exposure closes lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct in Taylor

Officials have announced that the lobby of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Taylor will be closed due to recent positive COVID-19 test results within the staff and subsequent exposure to clerks.

The lobby will be closed to the public through Friday, July 22 to protect the health and safety of the community.

Clerks will be working virtually for the time being. All day-to-day functions of the court will remain uninterrupted during this temporary lobby closure. Court business may still be performed by phone or by email, and civil cases may continue to be filed electronically.

Members of the public with business before the court may contact us via email at jp4@wilco.org or by phone at (512) 352-4155.

Clerks will still be responding to emails and answering phone calls during our normal business hours even though the lobby will be closed. Normal business hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say they will monitor for any developments over the weekend and will update the public if it's necessary to keep the lobby closed to the public past July 22.

Staff is tested for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test at least twice a week.