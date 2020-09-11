Local events held to honor and remember 9/11 victims, first responders

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and the traditional ceremony held by the Austin Firefighters Association and the Austin Fire Department is going virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Although things are different this year, members of the Austin Firefighters Association say it will not prevent them from honoring the lives of 343 firefighters lost on 9/11.

Firefighters will head to the Buford Tower on Town Lake to participate in the 110 flight stair climb. The climb is meant to simulate the heroic distance first responders had to travel inside the World Trade Center.

This year, firefighters will remain socially distant during their climb in groups of ten with several different time slots.

Nationwide, September 11 has now been declared Patriot Day. All flags are ordered to fly at half-staff for the day.

Batallion Chief Eddie Martinez with the Austin Fire Department says this day is especially important to him. He was among those deployed to help at Ground Zero back in 2001. Chief Martinez recalls being escorted by fighter jets into New York due to airspace restrictions following the attacks.

"I think about this, I would imagine more often than other people. You know, not only just being a firefighter but being a person that deployed there, and helped and searched voids and ultimately got sick from some of the things we were exposed to there. It's something that I think about a lot of the year," Chief Martinez says.