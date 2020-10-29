Local health professionals discuss COVID-19's impact on the holidays

Local health professionals are holding a news conference to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on the holidays. They will be sharing their experiences and stories to encourage the community not to relax prevention efforts.

The professionals will be from Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, UT Dell Medical School, St. David's Healthcare, and the Travis County Medical Society.

Expected to speak are Dr. John Abikhaled, Travis County Medical Society President, Coleen Backus, Dell Seton Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Elizabeth Douglass, Dell Medical School Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Brian Metzger, St. David's Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ghassan Salman, Baylor Scott & White Associate Regional Chief Medical Officer.

Students from the Dell Medical School are also helping Austin Public Health staff set up a candle display that will be lit Thursday evening from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. with 449 candles to remember those who have died due to COVID-19 in our community.

