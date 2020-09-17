Lockdown lifted at Garza High School, says Austin ISD police

The lockdown at Gonzalo Garza High School in East Austin has been lifted, says the Austin ISD Police Department.

AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez announced the lockdown via Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying that the lockdown is in place while AISD police investigate an incident.

According to the Austin ISD police, around 3:30 p.m., campus administration placed the campus on lockdown after they received a phone call from an unknown individual threatening violence against the school and staff within it.

Austin ISD Police Officers immediately responded to the campus and conducted a check, finding no threats or suspicious activity. The campus was released from lockdown at approximately 4:05 p.m. and normal campus activities have resumed.

The Austin ISD Police Criminal Investigations Division will be investigating the source of the phone call.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.