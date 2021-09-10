Lockdown lifted at NASA's Kennedy Space Center following 'telephone threat'

article

NASA's Kennedy Space Center was under a brief emergency lockdown following a reported ‘telephone threat,’ officials confirmed on Friday.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

NASA sent a statement saying that security at the Kennedy Space Center issued an alert to evacuate an administrative building.

Officials say no credible threat was found and an all clear was given around 12:25 p.m.

"Kennedy takes all threats seriously and is investigating the incident.

